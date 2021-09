This slideshow requires JavaScript.

ORANGE, NJ — Nine officers were sworn into the Orange Police Department on Sept. 9. The new officers are Bobby Anderson Jr., Aswad Burgess, Michael Cilenti, Rondolfo Diaz, Charan Fouche, Steven Gatto, Keenen Gooden, Honesty Mendez and Michael Rodriguez.

Photos Courtesy of Jamie Summers-Johnson and Adrienne Wooten