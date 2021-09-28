East Orange to begin $2.7M streetscape improvement on lower Main Street corridor

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The city of East Orange has started construction on a major renovation project that will result in substantial structural and aesthetic upgrades to the lower portion of Main Street between North Arlington Avenue and North Burnet Street.

Construction began Sept. 27 and is expected to be done in stages and last approximately six to seven months, weather permitting. Travelers should anticipate road closures and/or detours during the construction process.

Enhancements will include decorative light fixtures, benches, planters, wayfinding signage, bike racks, more trash receptacles, new parking meters and a pop-up parklet.

This $2.7 million project, funded via a state grant from the New Jersey Economic Development Authority and local funds, is being developed under the management of the Department of Public Works, Bowman Consulting and Zuccaro Inc.

“As we continue to redevelop in and around our Transit Village, it is imperative that we invest in the modernization of our downtown area, which we hope will be a destination not just for our residents, but for visitors, too,” Mayor Ted R. Green said. “This renovation project will significantly enhance the lower part of our Main Street with a welcoming vibe for everyone who passes through this part of our city.”

For more information on this project, call the Department of Public Works at 973-266-5330.

Photos Courtesy of East Orange