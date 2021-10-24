51-year old man arrested in Florida for East Orange murder

EAST ORANGE, NJ — Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and East Orange Police Chief Phyllis Bindi announced Oct. 21 that James Lewis, 51, has been arrested in Florida and charged with the murder of Troy Traynham, 59, of East Orange.

On Saturday, Sept. 18, Traynham was shot outside his Chestnut Street apartment in East Orange as he helped a friend unload groceries from her car. It is alleged that Lewis shot Traynham and carjacked the woman. Traynham was transported to University Hospital in Newark, where he was pronounced dead at 4:48 p.m.

Following the fatal shooting, Lewis fled to Florida. On Tuesday, Oct. 19, he was arrested by Polk County deputies in Florida at a Winter Haven residence. The defendant is in custody in Florida pending extradition to New Jersey.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force at 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.

These are accusations. All defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they enter a guilty plea or are found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.