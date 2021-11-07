Former VA Medical Center employee admits to stealing HIV medication

EAST ORANGE, NJ — A former pharmacy procurement technician has admitted to stealing prescription HIV medications from the pharmacy of the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in East Orange, acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig announced Nov. 3.

Lisa M. Hoffman, 49, of Orange, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Esther Salas in Newark federal court to the second count of an indictment charging her with theft of government property.

According to documents filed in this case and statements made in court, from October 2015 through November 2019, Hoffman, who was a procurement officer at the VAMC, used her authority to order medication for the outpatient pharmacy, including ordering large quantities of HIV medication. Hoffman admitted that she stole HIV prescription medications from the VAMC pharmacy and sold it to her conspirator, Wagner Checonolasco, 34, of Lyndhurst, in exchange for cash. Checonolasco previously admitted to conspiring with Hoffman to steal HIV medication belonging to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. Hoffman and Checonolasco stole approximately $10 million worth of HIV medications belonging to the VAMC during the scheme.

The theft of government property charge is punishable by a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a fine of $250,000, or twice the gross gain or loss from the offense, whichever is greatest. Sentencing is scheduled for March 9.

Checonolasco previously pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to steal government property and is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 15.