Timberlake, Giblin organize holiday toy and book drive for area children

EAST ORANGE / CLIFTON, NJ — Assemblyman Thomas P. Giblin and Assemblywoman Britnee Timberlake are calling on residents, businesses and organizations in the 34th Legislative District to support their 2021 holiday toy and book drive, which last year handed out hundreds of toys and books to children ages 3 to 15.

“We want to extend a helping hand to families who may face tough times during this coming holiday season,” Timberlake said. “I am pleased to participate in this drive and hope that we will be able to reach even more boys and girls.”

“The holidays are a wonderful time, but for families that may be struggling, they can also be stressful,” Giblin said. “This drive hopes to ease some of that burden and allow families to enjoy the holidays, without worrying whether they will be able to afford gifts for their children.”

This is Giblin’s 12th holiday toy and book drive and Timberlake’s fourth. Last year’s drive collected more than 300 items.

Donations of new toys and new books will be accepted from now through Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. All donations must be new, for children ages 3 to 15 and unwrapped.

Toys and books collected will be distributed to local organizations, including the New Hope Village 4 Veterans, East Orange and Orange Community Development Corps., Montclair Child Development Corp.’s Head Start Program, the Boys & Girls Club of Clifton, Moving Orange Forward, St. Peter’s Haven, and United Way of Northern New Jersey.

Donations may be dropped off Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at: