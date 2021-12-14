Tyson School unveils its ‘Mosaic Wall of the Arts’

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

EAST ORANGE, NJ — East Orange Mayor Ted R. Green and Council members Bergson Leneus, Christopher Awe and Brittany D. Claybrooks joined staff, students and administrators from the East Orange School District for the dedication of the “Mosaic Wall of the Arts” at Cicely L. Tyson Community School of Performing and Fine Arts.

This mosaic was completed over the course of five years by students attending Tyson, Whitney Houston Academy, East Orange STEM Academy and East Orange Campus High School in collaboration with Glass Roots Inc., which is based in Newark.

The mosaic wall is installed on Tyson’s courtyard just outside the entrance to the Jean L. James Theatre. Following the dedication, students and staff assembled in the auditorium to watch a slide presentation of public art murals in East Orange and “It Takes a Village: Artivism in a Pandemic,” which documents the making of the 9,000-square-foot Black Lives Matter mural located at Manufacturers Village in East Orange.

In his remarks, Green reinforced his support for public art in East Orange and the tremendous value it brings to the cultural, visual and economic revitalization of our community.

Leneus, who formerly served as president of the East Orange school board, acknowledged the commitment and dedication of visual and performing arts supervisor Iqua Colson, who was part of the team that opened the new Tyson campus and has consistently advocated for the arts across all schools and disciplines.

The documentary was followed by a brief panel discussion led by Imani Simpson; artists Hans Lundy, a Tyson graduate, and Sunah Nash; and filmmaker Kay the Kreator.

The mural, which was commissioned via a partnership between Manufacturers Village artists, Liquitex art supply company, the Arts Council of East Orange and Pink Dragon Artist Syndicate, was created by the following 16 artists: Malcolm Rolling as lead artist, Carmen Serrano, Cynthia Vaughn, Gina Rivas-Velasquez, Hans Lundy, Jordan Bennett, Kern Bruce, Kirk Maynard, Kortez, Maya Marshall, Myia Graham, Samad Onque, Simone Bailey Campbell, Suliman Onque, Sunah Nash and Yvonne Onque.

Photos Courtesy of East Orange City Hall