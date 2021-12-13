Orange public schools celebrate Governor’s Educator of the Year nominees

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

ORANGE, NJ — Orange Superintendent of Schools Gerald Fitzhugh II and Human Resources Executive Director Shebra Jones visited district schools on Dec. 10, making a special presentation to the nominees for the Governor’s Educator of the Year award. Accompanied by the school principals, they gave each nominee a certificate and balloon, congratulating them for their nomination to the governor’s program.

Nominees from the Orange Public School District are: from Rosa Parks Community School, elementary educator Jean St. Fort and guidance counselor Esther Lawal; from Orange Preparatory Academy, social studies educator Joel Lemke and guidance counselor Myledy Romero; from Orange High School, special education educator Anthony Dietrick and paraprofessional Darrell Pope; from the Orange Early Childhood Center, preschool educator Wilvana Mesidor-Vincent; from the John Robert Lewis Early Childhood Center, preschool educator Sakeenah Raheem and paraprofessional Sandra Taborda; from Oakwood Avenue Community School, kindergarten educator Jesenia Lopez and paraprofessional Deborah Celestine; from Park Avenue School, mathematics educator Shannon Keogh and school social worker Cheryl Forbes; from Scholars Academy, STEM educator Regina Nadbielny and school social worker Claire Philistin; from Central Elementary School, kindergarten educator Elizabeth Mathis-Smith and paraprofessional Marsha Younge; from the STEM Innovation Academy of the Oranges, biology educator Gabriella Macri and mathematics educator Dana Gregory; from Heywood Avenue School, elementary educator Sandra Guerra and paraprofessional Jasmin Sair; from Lincoln Avenue School, ESL educator Audrene Rowe and media specialist Sean Snead; and from Cleveland Street School, health/physical education educator Edward Harris and administrative secretary Simone Davis.

Photos Courtesy of Orange Public School District