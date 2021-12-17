East Orange participates in DOH’s statewide Boost NJ Initiative on Dec. 15

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

EAST ORANGE, NJ — As part of the New Jersey Department of Health’s statewide Boost NJ Initiative, the East Orange Department of Health and Human Services held a booster shot clinic on Wednesday, Dec. 15, at the city’s Mobile Health Clinic located at 90 Halsted St. Residents 16 and older were encouraged to receive a booster dose to combat the spread of the COVID-19 virus and its new variants.

Dec. 15 was designated as Boost NJ Day to commemorate the state’s one-year anniversary of administering the first COVID-19 vaccination. The initiative sought to expand walk-in availability and extend hours to increase vaccine accessibility.

As of Dec. 14, the day before the event, East Orange had seen 8,664 cumulative positive cases of COVID-19 with 338 COVID-19 related deaths. With the latest variants delta and omicron continuing to surface, East Orange Health Director Monique Griffith stressed how important it is for all residents to get vaccinated and help stop the spread of the virus.

“As booster eligibility continues to expand, we are working in partnership with our county and state health agencies to ensure East Orange residents are aware of their booster dose options,” Griffith said. “We want our community to understand that the recommendation of a booster dose does not represent failure of existing vaccines; rather, it is an additional protective measure for the body’s immunity.”

Along with receiving the booster dose, Mayor Ted R. Green emphasized the need for residents to continue wearing masks when social distancing is not easy to maintain, as well as getting tested at the onset of any symptoms associated with COVID-19.

“We’re encouraging all of our residents to remain vigilant and protect themselves and others by receiving a booster dose,” Green said. “In dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, we are learning as we go. It is my sincere hope that we all band together and do what is necessary to stop the spread of this virus in our community.”

For questions, more information about the East Orange Department of Health’s on-site booster clinic schedule or to schedule an appointment, contact the Health Department at 973-266-5480 or visit www.eovaccine.org.

Photos Courtesy of East Orange City Hall