Rutgers student drowns in Orange pond

ORANGE, NJ — Yasir Williams, 21, of East Orange, drowned in the pond at Orange Park on Saturday, April 11, according to an April 16 press release from the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.

The drowning victim was a student at Rutgers University in New Brunswick. The preliminary investigation confirmed the identity of the victim and concluded the cause of death was drowning. The manner of death has not been determined.

The investigation is being handled by the Orange Police Department and the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force.

Williams had been reported missing by a family member on March 29.

No other information is available at this time. The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be confidential.