TV star Naturi Naughton donates to ECC Food Pantry

NEWARK, NJ — Platinum recording artist, film and television star Naturi Naughton, a self-described “Jersey girl,” firmly believes in giving back to the community, especially now amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Naughton, born and raised in East Orange, is staying true to her local roots. The star of the Starz show “POWER” has made a $5,000 donation to the Essex County College Food Pantry through Naturi’s Dreamers Foundation.

“It’s important to help ECC’s students, especially now in this time of need,” Naughton said.

“Naturi Naughton is a true friend of Essex County College,” ECC President Anthony Munroe said.

The star’s Naturi Feeds project has been providing 100 meals a day to families in East Orange, Newark and Orange.

“I know this effort has also been benefiting ECC students in our inner cities,” Naughton said.

The actress has been a visitor at Essex County College on several occasions, where she has talked to students about the importance of education.

“Some people think a celebrity doesn’t have to care about education, but that’s certainly not the case,” said the two-time NAACP Image Award recipient. “I was a straight A student in school and I attended Seton Hall University. I’ve always been a strong advocate of education and know its importance in building up our communities.”

Naughton gave the following message of encouragement to ECC students who have been taking classes through remote instruction since March 23: “This is a scary time we are going through, particularly in New Jersey. Remain hopeful and stay home as much as possible to remain safe. And please, take this crisis very seriously. Some of you may think you are invincible, but that is not the case. We are in a very dangerous crisis, and you must protect yourselves as well as your loved ones. We will get through this together.”

Naughton, star of the cast of the hit Starz show’s sequel, “POWER Book II: Ghost,” said production has halted on the set of the show amid the COVID-19 pandemic. She will continue her role as Tasha St. Patrick on the new show.

Naughton urged everyone to “use your time wisely” during the crisis. She is certainly doing that as she continues to give back to the community, especially with Essex County College.