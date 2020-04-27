Information regarding the Orange Township elections this May

ORANGE, NJ — Due to the coronavirus pandemic, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy issued Executive Order 105, which declared that the May 2020 elections will be vote-by-mail only. The polls will not be open. However, there will be a single special voting machine available at City Hall on Tuesday, May 12, for those who have a disability that prevents them from voting by mail.

Beginning April 20, the Essex County Clerk’s Office began mailing ballots to all registered voters in Orange at their home addresses. To check your voter registration, call the Essex County clerk at 973-621-4921.

The clerk has provided complete instructions on voting by mail along with the mailed-home ballot. Once you receive your ballot, it is important you read and follow the instructions carefully. The vote-by-mail packet includes an envelope with a prepaid stamp to mail your ballot back to the clerk. You are encouraged to complete and return your mail-in ballot as soon as possible after you receive it.

For Orange voters who are disabled, and have an identification card which notes their disability, there will be a voting machine located at the Essex County Hall of Records in Newark. Enter the building at 50 West Market St., Newark, and proceed to the fourth floor of the Hall of Records.

The last day to mail in the ballot is May 12.

If you have not received a mail-in ballot by May 5 or if you have any questions about voting by mail, contact the Essex County clerk at 973-621-4921; Essex County Board of Elections at 973-621-5679; NJ Division of Elections hotline at 877-658-6837; or Orange information hotline at 973-280-1621.