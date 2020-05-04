HUD allocates second wave of relief funds, $23M goes to NJ

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson announced May 1 that his department will allocate $685 million in COVID-19 relief funding to help low-income Americans residing in public housing. New Jersey will receive an allocation of $23,302,088. The funding, made available by the CARES Act legislation, will be awarded to public housing authorities across the nation.

“As a result of President Trump’s strong leadership, we were able to secure necessary funding through the CARES Act to help keep Americans living in public housing safe through these unprecedented times,” Carson said. “HUD has worked hard to ensure that these funds will reach public housing authorities quickly and efficiently, so they are well equipped to protect their residents and staff as we all work together as a nation to combat this invisible enemy.”

These funds will be allocated through the Public Housing Operating Fund and can be used by PHAs for: preparing for a coronavirus outbreak through creation or update of an infectious disease outbreak plan; sourcing and purchasing personal protective equipment for PHA staff; coordinating with providers of services needed to support residents as a result of coronavirus, including cost of delivery of goods, supplies and equipment; coordinating with local health service providers; childcare costs for residents so that they can continue to work, and childcare costs for staff performing essential functions; and other reasonable expenses related to preparing for the coronavirus.

The following allocations have been made in Essex County: $7,514,836 to the Newark Housing Authority; $159,579 to the Orange Housing Authority; $398,389 to the Irvington Housing Authority; and $40,387 to the East Orange Housing Authority.

“This administration recognizes the severity of the COVID-19 crisis and the crippling impact of the virus in New York and New Jersey. That is why President Trump has taken swift action to roll out a second wave of public housing funding to assist impacted residents and staff,” said Lynne Patton, HUD regional administrator for New York and New Jersey. “This comprehensive approach not only provides funding to respond to current conditions, but also allows for future preparation and prevention, to ensure our residents will always feel safe in their homes.”