Fraternity to host father and son martial arts clinic

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The Father and Son Martial Arts Clinic will take place via Zoom on Saturday, June 20, at noon. This event is designed to help fathers increase quality time spent with children. Fathers who reside with children, as well as those who reside in separate homes, are invited to participate. The session encourages non-custodial dads to “meet their son on Zoom” and conduct the session independently.

The event is part of the Dr. Ernest Everett Just Mentor Program, which is coordinated by the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Incorporated, Eta Pi Chapter. The chapter has served the Essex County community since 1973, and the mentoring program is a nationally mandated activity under the fraternity’s mentorship and fatherhood initiatives. The program meets monthly at the newly renovated Omega Family Learning and Resource Center, located at 132 South Harrison St. in East Orange. In March 2020, the program adapted to the COVID-19 pandemic and started hosting all mentoring events virtually.

“We are excited to host this event as a way to start the summer and encourage dads to get and keep involved with their children,” Eta Pi Chapter Mentoring Committee Chairperson Matt Stevens said. “The fraternity’s international leadership is scheduled to provide opening remarks as a testament of how important the fraternity views this activity. First Vice Basileus Ricky L. Lewis is set to provide greetings to the families on behalf of the fraternity, and the Fatherhood and Mentoring Committee in particular.

The session is being taught by martial arts expert and Eta Pi Chapter member Ted Green, mayor of East Orange. Green traditionally hosts an annual Father’s Day Breakfast but, due to the pandemic, it was canceled for this year.

Fathers are asked to register at www.EtaPiChapter.org. More information can be obtained by contacting Stevens at matt.Stevens1@me.com or 973-820-8999.