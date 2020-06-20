EO Council expands public role in public safety

EAST ORANGE, NJ — “Now is the time to move forward to expand the public role in affairs of public safety, in both the East Orange Police and Fire departments,” said Christopher D. James, chairperson of the East Orange Municipal Council. On June 8, the municipal council reestablished and expanded membership of the Citizens Public Safety Advisory Council, which now includes East Orange youth and young adults. The ordinance was passed on first reading on the municipal council’s meeting.

James thanked his colleagues on the East Orange Municipal Council for their support of the ordinance that will give the public, particularly young people, a voice in public safety matters.

“Now more than ever, particularly in matters concerning public safety, we must not assume that we as administrators, elected officials and members of public safety have all of the answers to questions about creating communities that represent justice and equality,” James said. “The murder of George Floyd and countless other African American men and women across this nation demand that we move the needle, create a new paradigm, and listen and take heed to public concerns now more than ever, particularly in the area of public safety. Young people have been an integral part of the peaceful protests across this nation and globe. They deserve a seat at our table too.”

The advisory council is charged with fielding concerns of East Orange residents on public safety issues. Council members will make recommendations to the city’s governing body and administration concerning the resolution of those issues.

Historically, the Public Safety Advisory Council replaces the former East Orange Police and Fire Commission.

“By expanding the membership of the Citizens Public Safety Advisory Counsel, more people, particularly East Orange youth, will have the opportunity to impact East Orange Public Safety policies,” said Councilwoman Amy Lewis, who chairs the Public Safety Committee of the East Orange Municipal Council. “Each member of the council shall be appointed by the mayor and will be subject to confirmation by the East Orange City Council.”