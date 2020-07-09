Orange police’s ‘Operation Freckles’ yields arrest

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

ORANGE, NJ — On July 2, the Orange Police Department Street Crimes Gang and Narcotics Task Force executed a narcotics search warrant operation dubbed “Operation Freckles” as a result of a long-term investigation into illegal narcotic distribution in the area of Cary Street.

Nahshon Broadway, aka “Hollywood,” 36, was the target of this investigation. Detectives from the task force conducted covert purchases and surveillance at 521 Cary St., where detectives determined that Broadway had commandeered a vacant property after the owner died. According to police, Broadway moved his family into the house and began to illegally distribute heroin and ecstasy.

Upon executing the search warrant, police recovered 117 envelopes of heroin, 121.5 ecstasy pills, 17 packs of Suboxone, 2.4 grams of marijuana and $559 in U.S. currency.

Broadway has been charged with four counts of drug possession, three counts of drug distribution and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

These charges are merely accusations. The defendant is presumed innocent unless or until found guilty in a court of law.