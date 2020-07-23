EO native mans fire truck aboard USS Ronald Reagan

By

Photo Courtesy of Erica Bechard, U.S. Navy

INDIAN OCEAN — Aviation Boatswain’s Mate Airman Keenan Johnson, from East Orange, mans a fire truck on the bow of the Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan, during flight operations. USS Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region.

  

