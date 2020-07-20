Orange sting operation yields two arrests for illegal gambling

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

ORANGE, NJ — On July 14, the Orange Police Department Street Crimes Gang and Narcotics Task Force executed a search warrant operation, dubbed “Operation Hitech Driving School,” as a result of a long-term investigation into illegal gambling in the area of 122 South Center St.

Kelvis Martinezgil and Jean Raymond were the targets of this investigation into illegal gambling. Task force detectives conducted covert purchases of illegal lottery tickets at 122 South Center St. as part of the investigation. Police reportedly determined that this location was being used as an illegal gambling hall with alcohol, card games and dominoes games; this location was also reportedly a point of service for “Pale,” which is a numbers game associated with the Dominican lottery. According to police, this illegal operation operated under the disguise of a driving school.

As a result of the investigation, Martinezgil and Raymond have been charged with conspiracy, promoting gambling, possession of gambling records, maintenance of a gambling resort and possession of a gambling device.

These charges are merely accusations. All defendants are presumed innocent unless or until they are found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

Photos Courtesy of Orange Police Department