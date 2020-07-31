Parking rules back in effect to resume street-sweeping operations

EAST ORANGE, NJ — Street sweeping operations resumed in the city of East Orange on July 27 and the East Orange Police Department is again strictly enforcing the parking regulations.

Due to the extraordinary number of people at home during the pandemic, the city temporarily relaxed the parking rules to relieve motorists from additional stress. However, now that people are starting to return to work, it is crucial that the city return to its regular street-sweeping schedule to keep East Orange clean.

“When our streets are clean, our neighborhoods look better and we greatly minimize the risk of environmental and safety hazards in the community,” Mayor Ted Green said. “Clean streets make a world of difference in the quality of life for our residents, business owners, employees and visitors. I am asking everyone to comply with our parking rules and to take pride in our city.”

To ask questions, call 973-266-5151.