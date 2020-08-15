Nonprofit to hold ribbon cutting in EO

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange/Orange Community Development Corporation will hold a ribbon cutting, paired with its annual bookbag and school supplies distribution, on Saturday, Aug. 29, from 10 a.m. to noon at 37 Evergreen Place in East Orange.

The corporation — a social service, nonprofit, community-based organization — moved from its former location on Main Street to its new home on Evergreen Place on March 16. Just one week later, the organization was able to provide thousands of food bags to community members in need.

Everyone in the community is invited to attend the ribbon cutting, but must social distance and wear a mask.