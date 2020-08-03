Orange cyclist killed in EO after being struck by multiple cars

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force and the East Orange Police Department are investigating a vehicular incident that resulted in the death of Steven B. Allen Jr., 26, of Orange, according to an Aug. 1 press release from the prosecutor’s office.

While riding a bicycle on Freeway Drive and Evergreen Place in East Orange at approximately 2 p.m. on Wednesday, July 29, Allen was struck by multiple vehicles. He sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is active and ongoing. At this time, no charges have been filed against the drivers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force at 1-877-847-7432.