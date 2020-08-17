Oliver represents East Region as NLGA leader

EAST ORANGE, NJ — New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver is a leader of the National Lieutenant Governors Association, the professional association for the second-highest ranking officials in all 50 states and the U.S. territories. Oliver is now serving as an East Region at-large member of the NLGA executive committee.

“The lieutenant governor was chosen and confirmed to this position bi-partisanly by her peers from across the nation,” NLGA Executive Director Julia Brossart said. “As an executive committee member, Lt. Gov. Oliver will work with her colleagues to promote shared priorities and to find and foster multistate solutions to mutual problems.”

“I’m thrilled and honored to take on this leadership role for the NLGA and to represent our country and the state of New Jersey in this new capacity,” said Oliver, who also serves as commissioner of the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs. “As we face the ongoing day-to-day challenges of COVID-19, it is critical now more than ever to band together with other state leaders to find solutions to the complex problems we are facing. We work most effectively when we work together as one nation.”

The committee meets three times per year to chart issues and work to be pursued by the nation’s officeholders first in line of gubernatorial succession. Oliver’s term in this role expires in July 2021.