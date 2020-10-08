10th anniversary Scholarship Golf Outing contributes $10,000 to college students

ORANGE, NJ — The Housing Authority of the City of Orange and the Orange Housing Development Corporation were able to collaborate to contribute a total $10,000 worth of scholarship funds during the 10th anniversary Scholarship Golf Outing at Brooklake Country Club on Friday, Sept. 11.

“I was delighted with the outcome of this year’s 10th anniversary Golf Scholarship Outing,” HACO Executive Director Walter McNeil said. “The attendance, as well as the general atmosphere of the event, was infectious.”

Established in 2010, the youth scholarship event was created to assist program participants seeking to improve themselves through higher learning. A combined total of $10,000 were awarded to four recipients this year. Each individual received a separate amount of scholarship funds toward their college education for the upcoming school year.

“Jah-Samer Hill, Keyonna Stuart, Nayelis Fernandez and Michael Torres are very much deserving of the OHDC and HACO scholarships,” McNeil said. “The attendees could not help but to cheer them on. I look forward to following their progress.”

Both organizations also took the opportunity to honor Eddie Cotton, the official referee of famous boxing matches — Andrew Golota vs. Riddick Bowe in 1996 and Mike Tyson vs. Lennox Lewis in 2002 — during the scholarship golf outing. His significance to HACO and OHDC, however, held much greater meaning in the community. Cotton participated in the annual golfing event for nine straight years before dying. He contributed to the success of the scholarship event and made a huge impact in the community of Orange.

For more information, visit www.haconj.org.