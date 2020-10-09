EOCHS student shot to death in East Orange

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange Police Department and the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force are investigating the homicide of an East Orange teenager, according to an Oct. 7 press release from the prosecutor’s office.

On Tuesday, Oct. 6 Antoine Sanga-Niangara, 16, of East Orange, was fatally shot in the area of 165 Lincoln St. in East Orange. The East Orange Campus High School student was pronounced dead at the scene at 1:52 p.m. Sanga-Niangara, a member of EOCHS’ Class of 2022, was a member of the football team.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force at 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.