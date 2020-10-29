Orange Police Department K-9 to get donation of body armor

ORANGE, NJ — Hulk, a K-9 who works with the Orange Police Department, will receive a bullet- and stab-protective vest, thanks to a charitable donation from nonprofit organization Vested Interest in K9s Inc. K-9 Hulk’s vest is sponsored by Pamela Dumas of Bucksworth Enterprises, Berkley, Mass., and will be embroidered with the sentiment “In memory of Duane L. Dumas, Bucksworth Enterprises.” Delivery is expected within eight to 10 weeks.

Vested Interest in K9s Inc., established in 2009, is a 501(c)(3) charity whose mission is to provide bullet- and stab-protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States. This potentially lifesaving body armor for four-legged K-9 officers is U.S. made, custom fitted and National Institute of Justice certified. Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s Inc. has provided more than 4,033 vests to K-9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million, made possible by both private and corporate donations.

The program is open to U.S. dogs that are at least 20 months old and are actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies. K-9s with expired vests are also eligible to participate. There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K-9s throughout the United States.

Orange Mayor Dwayne D. Warren said, “On behalf of the citizens of Orange Township, as well as the hard-working men and women of the Orange Police Department, I extend our thanks to Vested Interest for the donation of a protective vest for our K-9 Hulk. By aggressively seeking out grants to save tax dollars, we provide our law enforcement another layer of protection and security as the Orange Police Department continues to protect and serve our city.”

Vested Interest in K9s Inc. accepts tax-deductible contributions in any amount; a single donation of $960 will sponsor one vest. Each vest has a value of $1,744 to $2,283, weighs an average of 4 to 5 pounds and comes with a five-year warranty. For more information or to learn about volunteer opportunities, call 508-824-6978. Vested Interest in K9s Inc. provides information, lists events and accepts donations at www.vik9s.org; contributions can also be mailed to P.O. Box 9, East Taunton, MA 02718.