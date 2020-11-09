East Orange School District to remain fully remote until Jan. 19, 2021

EAST ORANGE, NJ — On Nov. 4, East Orange Mayor Ted Green and Superintendent of School AbdulSaleem Hasan met with the East Orange Pandemic Response Team, which includes East Orange Director of Health Monique Griffith, health officer Victory Kuteyi and members of the East Orange Board of Education, to discuss the health and safety of the city and school district.

As a result of that meeting, officials have decided that the school district will continue fully remote learning for students until Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021.

“This year has already required a great deal of flexibility and adaptability as we continue to navigate our ‘new normal’ by overcoming odds to achieve success. Towards that end, we are asking for even greater flexibility and adaptability as we delay Phase II of our student reentry plan,” read a release from the superintendent’s office. “This decision was based on the upcoming advisory surrounding holiday travel, influenza season, coupled with the upswing of COVID-19 cases in New Jersey, more specifically Essex County area. Though this has been a difficult decision to make, it is necessary in order to ensure the health and safety of our students and staff.”