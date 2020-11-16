Orange Page Turners embark on quest to turn one million pages

ORANGE, NJ — The Orange Township Public School District recently announced the Orange Page Turners 2020-2021 Reading Challenge in partnership with the city of Orange, Scholastics Inc., Reading Plus and Delta Sigma Theta Sorority’s North Jersey Alumnae Chapter. These organizations have joined together to promote reading and increase students’ reading capacity and fluency in the Orange Public Schools. The program challenges students, staff, parents and other city residents and employees to join the quest to read one million pages from Thanksgiving 2020 to May Day 2021. Schools in the district will be participating in the challenge by engaging in a friendly competition to see which school can read the most pages.

Superintendent of Schools Gerald Fitzhugh II knows that reading is at the heart of student achievement and asks the community to join the district in taking the challenge.

“The more we read, the better readers we become, and what a great example to set for our students,” Fitzhugh said.

In leading the district’s effort, English language arts and testing director Karen Harris encourages the entire community to help in the quest to promote literacy.

“The objective is to get students, parents, and community members throughout the municipality involved in reading,” Harris said, citing that adult literacy is an issue in the United States and in Orange. Statistics show that approximately 50 percent of Americans cannot perform simple tasks, such as reading prescription drug labels; moreover, 20 percent of Americans read below the level needed to earn a living wage, as cited by noted literacy and government institutions such as the National Institute for Literacy, National Center for Adult Literacy, The Literacy Company and U.S. Census Bureau.

The virtual program kickoff, scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 19, from 6 to 7 p.m. will explain how community members can get involved and support this academic effort. School administrators and classroom teachers will inform students of the 2020-2021 reading challenge before kickoff and instruct them on recording the number of pages read from Thanksgiving to May Day.

Community members can register for the challenge through the online reading platform via the district’s website at www.orange.k12.nj.us/PageTurners. After registering, participants will receive an email confirming their entry, with directions on updating the number of pages they have read. Forms will also be available at the library.

Individuals and organizations that read the most pages win the competition and earn the title “Most Well-Read” for the current challenge year. Individuals can accumulate pages for themselves and the organization they support or donate pages to a school or group. However, the total is only counted once in the overall quest to achieve one million pages read.

The Orange Page Turners Reading Challenge will award prizes for first through third place in the following categories: For children and schools, in grades pre-K through two, grades three through five, grades six through eight, and grades nine through 12. Adult award categories include adults younger than 60, seniors ages 60 and older, and residents and community-based organizations.

For more information on the Orange Page Turners’ Reading Challenge, visit the district website at www.orange.k12.nj.us/PageTurners or contact Harris at 973-677-4000, ext. 6088.