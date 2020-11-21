Giblin and Timberlake organize holiday toy and book drive

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — Assemblyman Thomas Giblin and Assemblywoman Britnee Timberlake have called on residents, businesses and organizations in the 34th Legislative District to support their 2020 Holiday Toy and Book Drive, which last year handed out hundreds of toys and books to kids ages 3 to 15.

“We want to extend a helping hand to families who may face tough times during this coming holiday season,” Timberlake said. “I am pleased to participate in this drive and hope that we will be able to reach even more boys and girls.”

“The holidays are a wonderful time, but for families that may be struggling, they can also be stressful,” Giblin said. “This drive hopes to ease some of that burden and allow families to enjoy the holidays, without worrying whether they will be able to afford gifts for their children.”

This is the 11th holiday toy and book drive organized by Giblin and the third year Timberlake will be participating. Last year’s drive collected more than 300 items.

Donations of new toys and new books will be accepted from now through Thursday, Dec.10. All donations must be new, for children ages 3 to 15, and should be unwrapped.

Toys and books collected will be distributed to local organizations, including the New Hope Village 4 Veterans, Inc., East Orange/Orange Community Development Corp., Montclair Child Development Corp/Head Start Program, The Boys and Girls Club of Clifton, Moving Orange Forward, St. Peter’s Haven, and United Way of Northern New Jersey.

Donations may be dropped off at Giblin’s District Office, 855 Valley Road, Suite 104, Clifton. Drop-off hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

For more information, contact Lolita Cruz at 973-779-3125.