25-year-old man shot to death on Main Street in Orange

ORANGE, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force and the Orange Police Department are investigating the fatal shooting of a local man, according to a Nov. 21 press release from the prosecutor’s office

On Friday, Nov. 20, Wisguen Marc, 25, of Orange, was shot on the 100 block of Main Street in Orange. He was transported to University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead 9:53 p.m.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force tips line at 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.