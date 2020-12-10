EO School District receives ‘Hometown Grant’

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange School District has received a $10,000 “Hometown Grant” from the New York Giants in partnership with American Dairy Association North East’s school wellness program, Fuel Up to Play 60.

The New York Giants and American Dairy Association North East teamed up to award the grant during a virtual pep rally with players Jabrill Peppers and Dalvin Tomlinson and dairy farmer Blake Gendebien of Twin Mill Farms in Ogdensburg, N.Y. East Orange Superintendent of Schools Abdulsaleem Hasan and more than 50 middle school students from Benjamin Banneker Academy also took part in the virtual celebration. The grant will enable the district’s Food Service Department to purchase meal-packing equipment to prepare meals for students to pick up while learning remotely from home or in the classroom.

East Orange School District, an active Fuel Up to Play 60 school district, is proceeding with fully remote instruction. With children learning from home during the pandemic, many families struggle to meet their nutrition needs. This equipment will increase student access to healthy food options to fuel their minds for learning.

Fuel Up to Play 60 is a partnership between local dairy farmers and the National Football League that encourages students to eat nutritious meals, including dairy, and exercise for 60 minutes a day. Hometown Grants are awarded to schools to strengthen programs geared toward keeping students active and healthy.