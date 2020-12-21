HUD awards nearly $2 million to help families reach self-sufficiency in NJ

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — On Dec. 18, U. S. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson awarded approximately $78 million to hundreds of public housing authorities across the country to help residents of public housing and voucher-assisted housing increase their earned income and reduce their dependence on public assistance and rental subsidies. In New Jersey, Carson awarded $1,917,124 to 24 to public housing authorities and local governments in the state to hire service coordinators that can guide residents toward self-sufficiency.

“Putting people on the path to self-sufficiency by helping them find jobs and increase their earned income is an essential part of HUD’s mission,” Carson said. “This funding is a good example of how federal and local partnerships work to help connect families to jobs and educational opportunities to help them become a success.”

“Year after year, the FSS program has proven that self-sufficiency is attainable for residents who decide to change the course of their lives,” said Lynne Patton, HUD regional administrator for New York and New Jersey. “The invaluable support provided by service coordinators is the difference between going at it alone and having someone knowledgeable to guide you along the way towards financial independence.”

Service coordinators work directly with residents to connect them with existing programs and services in the local community; they build relationships with networks of local service providers, who provide direct assistance to Family Self-Sufficiency Program participants. The broad spectrum of services made possible through FSS enables participating families to find jobs, increase earned income, reduce or eliminate the need for rental and/or welfare assistance, and make progress toward achieving economic independence and self-sufficiency.

In addition to the N.J. Department of Community Affairs receiving $72,000, the housing authorities of Orange received $68,000, of Newark received $134,897, of East Orange received $72,000 and of Irvington received $37,879.