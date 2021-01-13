New vein clinic and vascular center opens in Orange

ORANGE, NJ — USA Clinics Group, a national network of minimally invasive clinics, recently announced that USA Vein Clinics and USA Vascular Centers has opened at 272 Main St., Suite B, in Orange.

USA Vein Clinics is the largest network of vein treatment centers in the United States with more than 90 clinics nationwide. Its team of experienced cardiovascular surgeons offers various minimally-invasive treatments for varicose veins to meet individual patient needs. At USA Vascular Centers, highly trained vascular surgeons with decades of experience perform minimally invasive treatments for vascular diseases that used to require surgery and a hospital stay.

“We are pleased to bring comprehensive and patient-focused care to Orange,” CEO and co-founder Dr. Yan Katsnelson said. “Our team of compassionate and experienced cardiovascular surgeons and interventional radiologists offer personalized care in safe settings using the most advanced treatment for vascular and vein conditions.”