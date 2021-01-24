Orange Police K9 Hulk receives a donation of body armor

ORANGE, NJ — Orange Police Department’s K9, Hulk, has received a bullet- and stab-protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from nonprofit organization Vested Interest in K9s. Hulk’s vest was sponsored by Pamela Dumas of Bucksworth Enterprises, Berkley, Mass., and embroidered with the sentiment: “In memory of Duane L. Dumas, Bucksworth Enterprises.

Vested Interest in K9s, established in 2009, is a 501(c)(3) charity whose mission is to provide protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States. This potentially lifesaving body armor for four-legged K9 officers is U.S. made, custom-fitted and National Institute of Justice certified.

“On behalf of the citizens of Orange Township, as well as the hard-working men and women of the Orange Police Department, I extend our thanks to Vested Interest for the donation of a protective vest for our K9, Hulk,” Orange Mayor Dwayne Warren said. “By aggressively seeking out grants to save tax dollars, we provide our law enforcement another layer of protection and security as the Orange Police Department continues to protect and serve our city.”

Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s has provided more than 4,156 vests to K9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million, made possible by both private and corporate donations.

The program is open to U.S. dogs that are at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies. K9s with expired vests are also eligible to participate. There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the United States.

Vested Interest in K9s accepts tax-deductible contributions in any amount, while a single donation of $960 will sponsor one vest. For more information, visit www.vik9s.org.