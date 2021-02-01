61-year-old man killed in East Orange apartment fire

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office is investigating a fatal fire that claimed the life of Charles Rodgers, 61, of East Orange, according to a Feb. 1 press release from the ECPO.

On Monday, Feb. 1, at approximately 4:30 a.m. a fire broke out at Norman Towers, a high-rise senior complex located at 500 North Walnut St. in East Orange.

Rodgers, who lived alone in the unit where the fire started, was pronounced dead at 5:36 a.m. The preliminary investigation indicates the fire likely started in the kitchen. The investigation is active and ongoing.