HUD renews $52 million to 218 local homeless programs in New Jersey

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — On Jan. 29, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded $2.5 billion to renew support to thousands of local homeless assistance programs across the nation. HUD’s Continuum of Care grants will provide critically needed support to 6,597 local programs on the front lines of serving individuals and families experiencing homelessness.

In New Jersey, HUD renewed its funding to 218 Continuums of Cares across the state. Homeless services providers received $52,486,276 to assist homeless individuals and families, and all New Jerseyans at risk of becoming homeless. Due to the pandemic, this round of funding renews grants for existing programs.

“HUD wants to ensure that thousands of local homeless assistance providers continue to receive federal funds needed to provide stable housing for people experiencing homelessness during these trying times,” acting HUD Secretary Matt Ammon said. “Renewing these grants not only offers relief to our local partners but it allows Continuums of Care to continue their work to end homelessness and help keep our most vulnerable neighbors off the streets.”

The following Essex County agencies received renewal grants:

City of East Orange for My Own Place, $488,880.

New Jersey Housing and Mortgage Finance Agency for Essex Homeless Management Information System, $235,666.

East Orange’s Isaiah House for Next Step, $277,607, and for Supportive Housing Program for Disabled Single Women, $49,859.

N.J. Department of Community Affairs for four Essex programs, $240,144, $132,707, $271,414 and $191,976.

Positive Health Care Inc. for Permanent Supportive Housing, $225,412.

Collaborative Support Programs of New Jersey for Essex Community of Learning Permanent Supportive Housing, $189,041; for Essex County St. Clare’s, $42,908; forNewark YMCA Permanent Supportive Housing Consolidation, $484,050; for Essex County Mental Health Association Permanent Housing Consolidation, $864,190; for Essex County Project Live Permanent Supportive Housing Consolidation, $308,379; and for Essex Collaborative Support Programs of New Jersey Permanent Housing, $703,501.

Easter Seals New Jersey for Essex HUD, $222,704.

County of Essex for Almost Home III, $324,586; for NJ-504 CoC Planning Project, $333,142; and for Coordinated Entry Program, $400,000.

Covenant House New Jersey for Supportive Apartment Living Program, $128,268; for Newark HOME/Nancy’s Place, $226,485; for Essex Youth Housing Project, $174,260; and Essex Youth Coordinated Assessment, $61,000.

Access Family Services Inc. for AFS Domestic Violence Bonus Project, $416,806.

“HUD’s grantees that provide homelessness prevention and services are the front line of day-to-day housing challenges, and HUD is committed to streamlining its funding process during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Justin Scheid, HUD Newark Field Office director. “Continuums of Care in the state are invaluable resources for those in need, and they are committed to keeping our communities safe.”