Police investigate fatal stabbing in East Orange

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange Police Department and the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force are investigating the apparent fatal stabbing of Calvin Scott, 43, of East Orange, according to a Feb. 8 press release from the ECPO.

On Monday, Feb. 8, Scott sustained what appear to be fatal stab wounds in an incident that occurred on the 200 block of Brighten Avenue in East Orange. He was transported to University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 11:33 a.m.

The cause of death will be determined by autopsy.

Two other people — a male and a female — are at University Hospital being treated for non–life-threatening injuries; they are in stable condition. Their names are not being released at this time.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force at 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.