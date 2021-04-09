Newark man arrested for multiple arsons in Orange

ORANGE, NJ — Marvin L. Lewter, 35, of Newark, has been arrested for arson and aggravated assault after allegedly starting three fires in Orange that resulted in injuries to firefighters, according to an April 7 press release from the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.

Lewter was taken into custody April 6. He is charged with two counts of aggravated arson, a second-degree offense, for starting a fire at two homes in the 300 block of Henry Street on Nov. 24, 2020. He is also charged with two counts of aggravated arson for starting a second fire on April 5 at one of the Henry Street locations and a third fire in the 400 block of Codner Street.

Because two Orange firefighters sustained injuries while fighting the April 5 fire on Henry Street on April 5, Lewter was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, a third-degree offense.

These are accusations. All defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they enter a guilty plea or are found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II lauded the Orange Fire Department and Orange Police Department for their assistance in this case. The investigation is ongoing.