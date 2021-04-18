New Jersey to receive $130.8 million from HUD to increase affordable housing

WASHINGTON, DC — U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia L. Fudge announced April 14 the allocation of nearly $5 billion in American Rescue Plan funds to help communities across the country create affordable housing and services for people experiencing or at risk of experiencing homelessness; $130.8 million has been allocated to New Jersey.

“New Jersey will receive $130,874,863 — HUD funding that will go a long way to alleviate homelessness in the Garden State,” HUD Newark Field Office Director Justin Scheid said. “The annual Homelessness Assessment Report to Congress shows that there were 9,662 homeless New Jerseyans before the pandemic, a number that has the potential to increase. Children and families deserve a decent place to live and the HOME / ARP funding can begin to heal the lives affected by homelessness and the fear of becoming homeless.”

The supplemental funding is allocated through the HOME Investment Partnerships Program to 651 grantees, including states, insular areas and local governments. In Essex County, East Orange will receive $1,859,520; Irvington will receive $1,738,627; Newark will receive $9,928,468; and the county consortium will receive $4,527,082.

“Homelessness in the United States was increasing even before COVID-19, and we know the pandemic has only made the crisis worse,” Fudge said. “HUD’s swift allocation of this $5 billion in American Rescue Plan funding reflects our commitment to addressing homelessness as a priority. With this strong funding, communities across the country will have the resources needed to give homes to the people who have had to endure the COVID-19 pandemic without one.”

The $4.925 billion in HOME-ARP funding gives states the flexibility to best meet the needs of people experiencing or at risk of experiencing homelessness, including through the development of affordable housing, tenant-based rental assistance, supportive services, and acquisition and development of non-congregate shelter units. Funds must be spent by 2030.