East Orange man charged in fatal hit-and-run incident

EAST ORANGE, NJ — Peter Andrews, 28, of East Orange, has been charged in a fatal hit-and-run incident that resulted in the death of Yahaira Marrero-Marcano, 43, of Newark, according to an April 30 press release from the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.

On Wednesday, April 28, at approximately 10:31 p.m., Marrero-Marcano was struck by a white Acura while walking on the 200 block of Central Avenue in East Orange. She was transported to Rutgers University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 1:06 a.m. on April 29.

It is alleged that the driver of the white Acura — later identified by police as Andrews — fled the scene. On April 30, Andrews was charged with knowingly leaving the scene of a crash resulting in death, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle causing death and endangering an injured victim.

These are accusations. All defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they enter a guilty plea or are found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

The investigation, which is being handled by the East Orange Police Department and the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force, is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the ECPO Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force at 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.