Community gathers in East Orange to celebrate Eid al Fitr

EAST ORANGE, NJ — Several hundred Muslims gathered in mosques, family homes and parks on May 13 for prayers that signaled the end of Ramadan, a month of fasting. Unlike most years, the gatherings were mostly held indoors and were smaller due to concerns for health and safety. Last year, no outdoor gatherings were held, but this year a few Muslim communities comprising people from many countries took a short time in early morning to celebrate the first of Eid al Fitr, a three-day holiday where gifts are exchanged.

While the children were unable again this year to have rides and game vans set up in parks around New Jersey, still the spirits were high and looks toward future activities were in mind when the spread of virus subsides.

Eid al Fitr is always a great end to the month of fasting when adherents do not eat or drink from sunup to sundown for the entire month. Muslims participate in fasting each year with the exception of the elderly, pregnant or those traveling.