East Orange substitute teacher named to Swing Hall of Fame

EAST ORANGE, NJ — Swing Education, a staffing application connecting schools to substitute teachers, has selected three exemplary educators to join its Substitute Teacher Hall of Fame. The 2021 inductees — including Valerie Pierce, who substitute teaches in East Orange — were selected among substitute teachers from across the country for their outstanding work as educators and their notable contributions to the students, teachers and schools they serve.

“Day in and day out, substitute teachers play such an important role in their school communities,” said Mike Teng, CEO of Swing Education. “This year’s Substitute Teacher Hall of Fame inductees are truly standout educators in the profession who, like so many other substitute teachers out there, continue to make such a measurable impact through their hard work and dedication.”

Pierce currently works at the East Orange Community Charter School and has been teaching second grade for two years. She has also worked at charter schools in Newark.

“Teaching the new math successfully has boosted my confidence and has been a pretty rewarding experience,” Pierce told the Record-Transcript on May 16. “It is a wonderful experience to be recognized for your hard work and dedication. It is exhilarating!

“I love being a substitute,” she continued. “Substitute teaching has given me the opportunity to work in varying schools and grade levels. These experiences are helping me to develop my teaching style, and now I know elementary students are who I want to teach in the classroom.”

The 2021 inductees were chosen based on their impact on students and the greater school community, track record of going above and beyond, reliability, and more. The inductees were nominated by students, parents, fellow educators and/or administrators for this recognition.

“Ms. Pierce goes above and beyond with helping staff and students inside and outside of the classroom, and has become a member of the school family in the two school years she’s been with us,” said the colleague who nominated Pierce for this honor. “She has a great personality, is amazing with students, and is very knowledgeable about the curriculum and how to successfully implement it.”

Each inductee will receive a prize package that includes a $500 cash award, $250 for professional development or school supplies, and a commemorative plaque.