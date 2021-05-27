Area teens receive free prom dresses at giveaway in Orange

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

ORANGE, NJ — On Sunday, May 23, at Metcalf Park in Orange, South Ward Councilwoman Jamie Summers-Johnson hosted a prom dress giveaway. The dresses were donated by Never Alone Again, a Teaneck-based nonprofit organization that supports victims of domestic violence. Young women received prom dresses, jewelry and shoes. Although 70 dresses were given out, many more are still available. For more information, contact Summers-Johnson at 862-272-1155 or jsummers@orangenj.gov.

Photos Courtesy of Jamie Summers-Johnson