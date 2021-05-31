Tyson School students learn about financial literacy, make donations

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

EAST ORANGE, NJ — Students at Cicely Tyson Elementary School recently learned a great deal about financial literacy. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, students made the decision to participate in charitable giving.

Student Sanai London gave a brief overview of her group’s experience with the Money Smart Program during the pandemic. Sanai shared concepts such as the risks associated with buying and trading stocks, impulse shopping, and differentiating between needs and wants. Other students chimed in with thoughtful responses as well.

As a result of their learning, students decided to make a charitable donation to their peers in need of face masks and hand sanitizer to protect themselves against common illnesses and those associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. Participating in hybrid learning has its challenges but these scholars have made the choice to eliminate barriers to learning within their control. The students were assisted by CTES technology teacher Simplice Avit.

Participants in this year’s Money Smart Program included students in grades three through eight from Banneker, Houston, Hughes, Oliver, Tyson Elementary, Warwick, Truth, Healy and Cochran elementary schools.

Photos Courtesy of East Orange School District