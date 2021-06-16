Bass is named Class of 2021 salutatorian at Orange High School

ORANGE, NJ — Qualiyyah Bass has been named the salutatorian for Orange High School’s Class of 2021. She earned an impressive grade-point average of 4.27 and plans to attend Hampton University, located in Hampton, Va., to major in criminal justice and cybersecurity.

During her tenure at Orange High School, she participated in the OHS Dance Line and Dance Ensemble; was cheerleading captain during her senior year 2020-21; was a member of Rho Kappa National Social Studies Honor Society, the National Society of High School Scholars and the National Honor Society for Dance Arts; and participated in the Multicultural/Diversity Club.