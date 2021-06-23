Orange youngster catches 10 fish at county derby

Photo Courtesy of Essex County

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Orange’s Elizabeth Ildefonso, center, from Orange caught the most fish in the girls ages 1-5 category at the Essex County Fishing Derby at the South Mountain Recreation Complex in West Orange on Thursday, June 17. She caught 10 fish. Presenting the award are Caitlin Sharp, left, from Turtle Back Zoo and program coordinator Jackie Matthews, right, from the Essex County Parks Department.

