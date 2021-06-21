East Orange teenager shot to death on Hoffman Boulevard

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force and the East Orange Police Department are investigating the fatal shooting of Ahlayah Bowens, 18, of East Orange, according to a June 21 press release from the ECPO.

On Sunday, June 20, Bowens was shot on Hoffman Boulevard at approximately 9:10 p.m. He was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 11:24 p.m.

The investigation is active and ongoing. No arrests have been made so far.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the ECPO’s Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force tips line at 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.