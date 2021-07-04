Three multifamily buildings marketed in East Orange

EAST ORANGE, NJ — Gebroe–Hammer Associates has been appointed as the exclusive broker to market the South Harrison–Clinton Portfolio, a 129-unit, three-building collection of apartment properties in the heart of East Orange. Gebroe–Hammer Executive Managing Director David Oropeza, a 35-year East Orange market specialist, is spearheading the assignment on behalf of Rockledge Realty LLC.

Comprising extremely well-maintained, architecturally distinct mid-rise assets, the South Harrison–Clinton Portfolio properties are less than one mile from one another in the walkable, city-center Brick Church neighborhood. The properties include 94 S. Harrison Street, 46 units; 49 and 55 S. Clinton St., 53 units; and 362 and 370 S. Harrison St., 30 units. These properties offer a mix of spacious studio to three-bedroom layouts.

“Collectively and individually, the South Harrison–Clinton Portfolio properties possess historically stabilized occupancy rates for multifamily product that hail from their early– to mid–20th-century vintage,” said Oropeza. “In conjunction with its already completed renovations undertaken by current ownership, including kitchen, bath, flooring and community-space capital improvements, each of the properties is primed for upside associated with East Orange’s accelerating redevelopment initiatives.”

As Essex County’s second-largest city behind its neighbor Newark, East Orange has more than $1B in development activity underway. This includes high-profile initiatives at the Crossings at Brick Church Station, City Hall Plaza Redevelopment, North Walnut and William streets and the emergence of the East Orange Cultural Arts District.

“This wave of revitalization is not only a catalyst for tenant gentrification and diversification of the city’s existing apartment-rental options, it also has created heightened investment demand for existing high-caliber multifamily properties,” said Oropeza. “Well-located properties with good bones, such as those in the South Harrison–Clinton Portfolio, are capable of realizing significant upside associated with their untapped potential.”

For 46 years, Gebroe–Hammer’s brokerage activities have concentrated on all multifamily types to serve the investment needs of a long-term client base of institutional investors, private equity funds, real estate investment trusts, family offices and private individuals. While initially focused on New Jersey, the Livingston-based firm has evolved to also dominate the Eastern Pennsylvania and New York State submarkets, as well as represent client interests nationally. Widely recognized for its consistent sales performance, the firm is a 17-time CoStar Power Broker and is credited with arranging the largest portfolio sale in 2020 with the highest per-unit price for the mid-Atlantic region and in New Jersey.