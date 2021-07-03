Deadline extended for small business relief in East Orange

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The city of East Orange has established the COVID-19 Small Business Relief Grant Program in response to the serious financial hardships many East Orange businesses face as a result of the COVID-19 emergency. Due to an increase in demand, the deadline to submit applications has been extended to July 30. The program provides grant awards of up to $10,000 to eligible businesses with five full-time employees or fewer.

Applications are available through the city’s website at http://eastorange-nj.gov/ and at www.eoshopslocal.com. Completed applications should be returned via email to smallbusinessrelief@eastorange-nj.gov or delivered in person to the Planning Department in City Hall.

The city will hold an informational Zoom meeting about the grant program on Thursday, July 8, from 2 to 3 p.m. Register for this event at https://tinyurl.com/2kuxmxbm.