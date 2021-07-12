Orange councilwoman helps provide essentials to college-bound students

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

ORANGE, NJ — On Friday, July 2, Orange South Ward Councilwoman Jamie Summers-Johnson hosted her second bed-in-a-bag giveaway. Summers-Johnson made a wish list on Amazon.com and various individuals purchased bed-in-a-bag sets for Orange’s college-bound seniors.

A bed-in-a-bag set, or bedding ensemble, contains all the basic linens you need to outfit a bare mattress, including a fitted sheet, a flat sheet and two pillow cases, plus a comforter or duvet cover.

Summers-Johnson came up with the idea after speaking with fellow Orange High School alum Dawan Alford, who said he wished he had had something as simple as a bed-in-a-bag when he went to college years ago. Summers-Johnson decided to act due to that conversation.

This year, she was able to give 25 graduates a bed-in-a-bag set and goodies. Orange Public Schools helped the councilwoman by connecting her with recent graduates.

“It’s all about standing in the gap for our seniors. I wanted to use my platform as councilwoman to show the Class of 2021 that we are proud of their accomplishment,” Summers-Johnson said.

Photos Courtesy of Jamie Summers-Johnson