Celebrate fall at Essex County Environmental Center’s family festival

ROSELAND, NJ — Essex County Environmental Center’s 14th annual Fall Family Festival will be Saturday, Sept. 29, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the center, 621B Eagle Rock Ave. in Roseland. This exciting and fun-filled event is a great way to learn about the environment as you celebrate the arrival of fall; the festival will be held rain or shine.

“The Fall Family Festival is a great opportunity to visit our state-of-the-art environmental center and meet our environmental partners,” Essex County Executive Joseph DiVincenzo Jr. said. “Take a walk in our pumpkin patch, learn about a variety of grassroots groups that work to protect the environment and paddle down the Passaic River at a leisurely pace.”

Visitors to the Fall Family Festival can go on canoe trips on the Passaic River or nature walks in West Essex Park. There will be a petting zoo, gardening tips, a live beehive display, woodturning demonstrations, Star-Dome gazing, nature arts and crafts, face painting, a pumpkin patch, display tables from a variety of eco-vendors and live music. Partnering with the environmental center are New Jersey Audubon, Essex County Master Gardeners, Essex County Beekeepers, 4-H Club, Essex County Rutgers Cooperative Extension, New Jersey Woodturners Association and the Essex County Environmental Commission.

Admission throughout the day is free, but vendor items will be for sale. For more information, call 973-228-8776.