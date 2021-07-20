Meadowland Park Conservancy to celebrate National New Jersey Day

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Continuing its popular tradition of celebrating obscure national recognition days each month, the Meadowland Park Conservancy is celebrating National New Jersey Day on Tuesday, July 27, at 6 p.m. at Flood’s Hill in South Orange.

The event is free and open to anyone from the area who is proud to live in the Garden State. A soundtrack of Jersey tunes will be the backdrop for the event, where attendees will be invited to add their message to a mural with the words “I love NJ because …” Then, at approximately 6:30 p.m., all in attendance will gather on the slope of the hill to form the shape of our state as a drone hovers above to take photos and video.

The South Mountain YMCA will be on-site offering fun activities for children and food will be available for purchase. The MPC thanks its event partners, including South Orange Village, South Mountain YMCA and Town Hall Deli.